Sierra Ocean LLC Invests $72,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in AT&T by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $25.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $185.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.