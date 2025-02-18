Sierra Ocean LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Barclays by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Barclays Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE BCS opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $15.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.83%. Research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.2737 dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

About Barclays

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.