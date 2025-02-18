Sierra Ocean LLC Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $61.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

