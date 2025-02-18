Sierra Ocean LLC Makes New Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 227 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,367,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3,669.7% during the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 23,376 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,216,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 81,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,204,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.69.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $292.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.46 and a 200-day moving average of $320.67. The company has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $262.03 and a 52-week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

