Sierra Ocean LLC Purchases Shares of 812 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 812 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 355 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $34,967.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,132.50. The trade was a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $1,688,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,549.74. This represents a 79.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,029 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $111.64 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The company has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 463.85% and a net margin of 29.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fortinet from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortinet from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.72.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

