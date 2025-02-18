Sierra Ocean LLC Takes $51,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 844 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER stock opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $167.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.68.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.70.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

