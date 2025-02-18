Sierra Ocean LLC Takes $61,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $251.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.80 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

