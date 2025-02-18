Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director William G. Bock Sells 1,000 Shares

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $149,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,514.45. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ SLAB traded up $4.29 on Tuesday, reaching $153.83. The stock had a trading volume of 463,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,490. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.00 and a 1 year high of $154.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $166.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Laboratories

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,131,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,827,000 after buying an additional 403,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $34,622,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,670,000 after purchasing an additional 195,997 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 595,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,958,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $14,252,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

