Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 553.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in Sony Group by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. General Partner Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $146.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.96. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $24.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SONY shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

