SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) is Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,151 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 9.3% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $29,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 332,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,551,000 after purchasing an additional 90,648 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,835,000. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BIL opened at $91.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $91.83.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

