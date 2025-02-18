SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.63 and last traded at $55.25, with a volume of 3205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.03.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

