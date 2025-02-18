SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $270.69 and last traded at $270.52, with a volume of 4149293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $266.29.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.13.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Gold Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

