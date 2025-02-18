SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,387,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,489 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Kestra Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $209,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 443,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,948,000 after acquiring an additional 146,396 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 276,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 227,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after purchasing an additional 46,513 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $92.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.48 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.17.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

