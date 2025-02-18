SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 8,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Stanich Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $747,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock opened at $583.99 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $510.45 and a one year high of $624.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $584.34 and its 200 day moving average is $575.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

