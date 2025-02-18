Sprott (SII) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Sprott to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $38.64 million for the quarter.
Sprott Stock Performance
Sprott stock opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89. Sprott has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Sprott in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
