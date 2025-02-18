Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives $119.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.40.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,604,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,554,000 after buying an additional 56,652 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,464,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,322,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,634,000 after buying an additional 56,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,843,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,231,000 after purchasing an additional 168,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,582,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,139,000 after purchasing an additional 294,553 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ SFM opened at $177.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.14. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $178.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.63.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.
