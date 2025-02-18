Standex International (SXI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Standex International (NYSE: SXI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/4/2025 – Standex International had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $222.00 to $224.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – Standex International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2025 – Standex International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/28/2025 – Standex International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of SXI stock opened at $188.85 on Tuesday. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $154.45 and a 52 week high of $212.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Standex International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.81, for a total transaction of $319,696.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,763.66. This trade represents a 8.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Standex International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Standex International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,518 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Standex International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 584,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 556,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 524,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,066,000 after purchasing an additional 64,373 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Standex International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,849,000 after buying an additional 23,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

