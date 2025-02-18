Star (NASDAQ:STHO) Releases Earnings Results

Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($7.70) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Star had a net margin of 69.55% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

Star Trading Up 0.7 %

STHO traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.85. 33,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,630. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. Star has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Star Company Profile

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

