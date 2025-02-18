Star (NASDAQ:STHO) Releases Earnings Results

Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($7.70) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Star had a net margin of 69.55% and a return on equity of 9.84%.
Star Trading Up 0.7 %
STHO traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.85. 33,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,630. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. Star has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33.
Star Company Profile
