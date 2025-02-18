Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,406 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 18,243 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 37,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 4,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $112.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $113.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.14.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,542.96. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

