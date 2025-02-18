State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $15,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $192.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE WCN opened at $189.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.34 and a twelve month high of $194.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.62%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

