State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $11,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $208.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.27. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $215.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

