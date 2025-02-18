State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $18,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,137,281 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,127,802,000 after buying an additional 67,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,152,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,222,915,000 after acquiring an additional 34,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,812,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,025,309,000 after purchasing an additional 316,652 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 3,908,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,862,684 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $581,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,922 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $138.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.53 and a 1-year high of $163.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $164.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.06.

Read Our Latest Report on ROST

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.