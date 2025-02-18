State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,758 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $11,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,858,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,044,415,000 after acquiring an additional 149,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $793,611,000 after purchasing an additional 266,299 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $466,259,000 after buying an additional 230,689 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,158,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $372,196,000 after buying an additional 439,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,388,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $227,467,000 after buying an additional 118,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FANG. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $156.99 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.00 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

