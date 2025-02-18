State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 20,502 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,502 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $13,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 499.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 70,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 58,336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 821,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,548,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 575,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,547,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 17,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $870,279.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,516. This represents a 24.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $190,498.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,329,850.56. This trade represents a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,222 shares of company stock worth $1,624,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.77. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.53 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

