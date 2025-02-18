State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,991 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CSX were worth $22,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,301,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CSX by 318.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,270,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CSX by 10.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,612,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,651 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in CSX by 616.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,114,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,966,000 after buying an additional 958,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,656,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $851,404,000 after buying an additional 857,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.16.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

