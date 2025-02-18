Status Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. Status has a market capitalization of $119.28 million and $6.60 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00003794 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00023357 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95,406.19 or 1.00006606 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00004322 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,911,204 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.87816825 with 3,996,911,203.5948695 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03021927 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $6,627,142.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.