Steele Capital Management Inc. Has $14.59 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $133.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $113.00 and a 12 month high of $135.07. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.47 and its 200-day moving average is $128.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

