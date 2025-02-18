Steele Capital Management Inc. Has $81.62 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,539 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.2% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $81,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. One Degree Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 96,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 241,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,061,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

