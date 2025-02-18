Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $127.00 to $129.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CWST. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $111.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $84.45 and a 52-week high of $114.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 928.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,110,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,555,000 after buying an additional 123,001 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,577,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,705,000 after purchasing an additional 838,086 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,830,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,644,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,002,000 after purchasing an additional 190,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

