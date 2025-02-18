StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of American Realty Investors stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $215.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.52.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.