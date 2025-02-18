StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE RVP opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.96. Retractable Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.34.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 31,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,748,000. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

