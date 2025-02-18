StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OPOF opened at $29.50 on Friday. Old Point Financial has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $149.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.26.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.08%.
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
