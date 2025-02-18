Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,619 ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of ARKF stock opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $44.54.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

