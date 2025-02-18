Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 550.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $67.02 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.54.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.