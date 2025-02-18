Strategic Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QYLD. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 601.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 61,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $18.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.1877 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

