Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIRR opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $58.99 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average of $77.09.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

