Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 12,422 Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 159.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11,457.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.77, for a total value of $281,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,828.55. This trade represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $351,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,567 shares in the company, valued at $59,684,483. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $149.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.16. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.00 and a 52 week high of $154.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.85 and a 200 day moving average of $118.49.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $166.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

