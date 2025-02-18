Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 224.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,038 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.62. The stock has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.0049 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.