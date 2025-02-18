Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the third quarter worth $542,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $934,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,987,000 after buying an additional 89,742 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HELO stock opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $686.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $63.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.54.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

