Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases 83,800 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 740.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.