Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes $2.25 Million Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $60.99 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.38 and a fifty-two week high of $70.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

