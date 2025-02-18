Taiko (TAIKO) Price Hits $1.00

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Taiko coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Taiko has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Taiko has a total market capitalization of $114.94 million and approximately $11.61 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Taiko

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,016,755 coins. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,016,755.72552475 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.00490444 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $12,326,816.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

