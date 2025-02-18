Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 68696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TALK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Capmk raised Talkspace to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Talkspace in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Talkspace from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Talkspace in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Talkspace in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Talkspace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Talkspace Stock Up 1.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talkspace

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $696.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALK. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Talkspace in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Talkspace in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Talkspace in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Talkspace by 30.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

