Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.54 and last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 700810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.37.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is -2.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

