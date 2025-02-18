Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.190-4.270 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Temenos Trading Up 3.5 %
OTCMKTS TMSNY traded up $3.05 on Tuesday, reaching $90.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534. Temenos has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $90.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.26 and its 200-day moving average is $72.11.
Temenos Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Temenos
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.