Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.700-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

Tennant Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $87.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.02. Tennant has a 1 year low of $78.57 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tennant declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tennant

Tennant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.