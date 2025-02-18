The Baldwin Insurance Group (BWIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect The Baldwin Insurance Group to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $327.42 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
The Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of BWIN opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 88,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $3,801,573.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About The Baldwin Insurance Group
The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.
