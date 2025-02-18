The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 340,605 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,795 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $60,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,277,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,456 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 289.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,558,790,000 after buying an additional 1,251,165 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,296.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $169,386,000 after buying an additional 1,055,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,223,397,000 after buying an additional 636,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,775,000 after buying an additional 602,143 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $184.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.90. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $208.10. The stock has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.