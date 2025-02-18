The Gabelli Utility Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE GUT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,959. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile
