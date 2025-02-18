The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $16.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Teladoc Health stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 16,470,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,729,508. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $28,500.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,477.70. This trade represents a 45.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 776.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

